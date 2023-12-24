On campus: Kendall County students earn degrees this fall

Maxwell Warren of Yorkville was named to the 2023 summer trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

*****

Kaitlyn Dudding of Yorkville received a Master of Science degree in Applied Biotechnology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August.

*****

Alexis McDermott of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at commencement exercises held Dec. 17.

*****

Anuj Patel of Yorkville earned a degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of summer semester.

*****

Julia Kalish of Oswego graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Summer 2023. Kalish received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering .

Alexis Countryman of Oswego graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Spring 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering with Honors.

Madeline Powers of Yorkville graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Spring 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering .

*****

Saige Avery of Plano has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2023 Fall Semester Dean’s list.

*****

In a commencement ceremony held Dec. 15, Randal Austin Cybulski of Oswego received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

*****

Nathan David Hamblin of Oswego was among 1,159 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 15 and 16. Hamblin earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts and Sciences.

*****