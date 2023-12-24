December 24, 2023
On campus: Kendall County students earn degrees this fall

By Shaw Local News Network
Maxwell Warren of Yorkville was named to the 2023 summer trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Kaitlyn Dudding of Yorkville received a Master of Science degree in Applied Biotechnology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August.

Alexis McDermott of Oswego earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at commencement exercises held Dec. 17.

Anuj Patel of Yorkville earned a degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology at the conclusion of summer semester.

Julia Kalish of Oswego graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Summer 2023. Kalish received a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering .

Alexis Countryman of Oswego graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Spring 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering with Honors.

Madeline Powers of Yorkville graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in Spring 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering .

Saige Avery of Plano has been named to Ohio Dominican University’s 2023 Fall Semester Dean’s list.

In a commencement ceremony held Dec. 15, Randal Austin Cybulski of Oswego received the Doctor of Chiropractic degree from National University of Health Sciences.

Nathan David Hamblin of Oswego was among 1,159 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises Dec. 15 and 16. Hamblin earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Arts and Sciences.

