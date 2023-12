Doug Lyle was presented with this year’s Ross Greiter Memorial Award at the annual Plano Rockin' Christmas events. He is pictured with members of Ross’ family including Steve, Karen Brian, Sharon and Linda. (photo provided by Linda Oleson)

Plano Rockin’ Christmas events were held Friday, Dec. 1. The parade, featuring the arrival of Santa Claus, traveled 6.5 miles through Plano, ending at the Plano Depot on Main Street.

Festivities at the Depot included Christmas music by the sixth grade Rockin’ Christmas Band from Emily G. Johns School, food by Chicago Smoke BBQ, cookies and hot cocoa by Kay Mulliner, the awarding of the Ross Greiter Memorial Award to Doug Lyle and best decorated windows to the Chocolate Shoppe.