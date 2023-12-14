Santas raise money, awareness for suicide prevention

Approximatley 145 Santas, one Grinch, one Darth Vader and one Mandalorian paraded down Route 47 in Yorkville on Dec. 9. (photo provided by Suicide Prevention Services of America)

About 145 Santas, one Grinch, one Darth Vader and one Mandalorian paraded down Route 47 in Yorkville on Dec. 9, raising money for suicide prevention and awareness.

The group stopped at Town Square for a performance by the YPAC Santa Dancers and then proceeded to Southbank Original Barbecue for cocoa and cookies. Lunch was provided by Salsa Verde Yorkville and the event was sponsored by Ryan Homes.

Two thousand dollars was raised for Suicide Prevention Services of America. For more information, visit spsamerica.org