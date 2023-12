BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodstock North 54, Plano 53

Davione Stamps scored 15 Points, Christ Keleba had 13 and Isaiah Martinez 12 points for Plano (3-5, 1-1).

BOYS BOWLING

Plano

The Reaper bowling team traveled to Marengo on Friday night. The Reapers fell to Marengo by a score of 3014-1928. The Reapers are back in action on Monday night as they host Belvidere at Hometown lanes in Plano.