Yorkville Police Department receives grant for virtual reality training simulator

The Yorkville Police Department has been selected to receive the Community Policing Program Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice: Office of Community Oriented Policing Services “COPS”.

The “COPS” grant is designed to be used for the purchase of a VirTra police training simulator and contains sufficient funds for the purchase of VirTra’s flagship V-300 system, according to a news release from the police department.

The V-300 simulator features five seamless displays providing 300 degrees of immersive scenario-based training for officers. Officers are able to use less lethal options including taser and OC “pepper” spray that interact with the system along with simulation firearms during training scenarios.

The most beneficial feature for officers are the scenarios themselves. Each scenario has an average of 85 branching options that encourage de-escalation and cultivating communication to have a successful outcome. Scenarios cover a wide range of policing from mental health and de-escalation to active threats and high risk traffic stops.

Scenarios within this system are designed and developed by nationally recognized partners in several disciplines including mental health, human performance and use of force. Each scenario is nationally certified and will be certified through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board. This system will ensure officers exceed training standards in the state of Illinois.

The VirTra simulator was awarded to the police department with the understanding it will service six different agencies within Kendall County, including the Yorkville Police Department, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego Police Department, the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department and Yorkville School District 115.

Yorkville Police Department’s 33 officers as well as more than 160 law enforcement officers throughout the county, 36 correctional and court security officers and six civilian armed security will have direct and consistent access to robust and certified scenario-based training.

The department is still finalizing the details of the grant, and are hoping to take delivery of the simulator early next year.