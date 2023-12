The Lifetime Event Venue is located 1579 Sycamore Road in Yorkville. (photo provided by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of The Lifetime Event Venue, located 1579 Sycamore Road in Yorkville, with a ribbon-cutting.

Guests enjoyed refreshments and entered a drawing for the chance to win a raffle prize.

