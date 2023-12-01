December 01, 2023
Kane County, Woodridge receive state grants for trail improvements

By Alicia Fabbre Daily Herald Media Group

Kane County Mounted Rangers (from left) Connie Blaney, Daryl Paddock and Dianne Lye ride through Big Rock Forest Preserve. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Forest Preserve District and Woodridge Park District are among 19 recipients of state grants for trail improvements.

The Kane County Forest Preserve District will receive $200,000 for improvements at the Big Rock Forest Preserve. Woodridge Park District will receive $200,000 for a new bike trail through Hawthorn Hill Woods.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is administering the federal grant program. Nineteen communities received a total of $3.7 million for trail projects. The grant money can be used to purchase land, build or rehab trails, purchase equipment to maintain trails, restore damaged trails and construction of trail-related facilities, such as restrooms or parking areas.

