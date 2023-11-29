Memorial bench dedicated for resident who loved Oswego

Friends and family of Oswego resident Amanda Zentmyer Olson gather following a ceremony on Nov. 28 dedicating a memorial bench at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego in her name. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego resident Amanda Zentmyer Olson had a deep love for the community that she lived in.

Olson was a member of the village’s Historic Preservation Commission. She also served on Oswego School District 308′s Policy Advisory Committee.

“She was interested in preserving the past and still moving Oswego forward,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said.. “She loved Oswego as much or more than anybody I’ve ever met.”

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman, left, listens as Marg Esposito, right, the aunt of Oswego resident Amanda Zentmyer Olson, reads a poem as part of a ceremony on Nov. 28 dedicating a memorial bench at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego in Olson's name. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kauffman spoke as part of a ceremony Tuesday dedicating a memorial bench at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego in her name. Olson passed away in August following a battle with cancer. She was 36.

A plaque on the bench states, “In loving memory of our beloved Amanda Zentmyer Olson who passionately loved her family, friends, and this community.”

A fourth-generation resident of Oswego, Olson’s great grandfather Earl Zentmyer and grandfather James Zentmyer both served as mayor and trustee.

“I hope that when her family comes down and sits on the bench, they find solace and peace and comfort in her memory and know that she was so loved and respected and cared for,” Kauffman said. “Any community could always use someone that loves giving back and contributes as much as Amanda did. Her entire family has done as much for this community as anybody.”

A memorial bench at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego honors Oswego resident Amanda Zentmyer Olson, who in August passed away following a battle with cancer. (Eric Schelkopf)

Her grandmother, Ginger Esposito, said Olson was “the best.”

“She was the ‘go to’ person in our family,” she said during the dedication ceremony. “If you had a question, if you had a problem, Amanda was the one to go to. If you needed a recipe, Amanda was the one to go to. If you needed someone to listen to you, she was there. She was our heart and always will be.”

Olson’s aunt, Marg Esposito, said that Olson was kind hearted and a hard worker. She said the park bench, which is on a playground, is a fitting way to honor Olson.

Amanda and her husband, Patrick, have two young children.

“It is a nice peaceful view of the river and the bench is right here at the playground,” Esposito said in talking about the memorial bench after the ceremony. “Yes, the bench is very fitting for Amanda.”