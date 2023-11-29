Girls volleyball: Here is the Record Newspapers all-area team

Along with Newark teammate Madison Sittler (12), Kiara Wesseh (4) blocks an Aurora Christian shot for a score during a girls' volleyball match at Newark High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Led by Player of the Year Sidney Hamaker, here is the Record Newspapers all-area girls volleyball team.

Oswego senior Riley Borrowman

Riley Borrowman, Oswego, senior, middle hitter: One of the few seniors on junior-dominant Panthers, Borrowman had 89 kills, 30 blocks, 54 digs and 19 aces. Wisconsin-Osh Kosh commit had kill at match point in regional final for 29-7 Panthers that won first regional title since 2011.

Oswego junior Ava Flanigan

Ava Flanigan, Oswego, junior, setter: The 5-foot-10 junior had 704 assists, 157 digs, 35 aces, 28 kills and 17 blocks for 29-7 regional champion Panthers that broke a school win record.

Oswego junior Sidney Hamaker (Photo provided by Oswego High School Athletics )

Sidney Hamaker, Oswego, junior, outside hitter: The 6-foot-1 Long Beach State commit was a towering presence for Panthers’ team that broke the school win record and won the program’s first regional title since 2011. Hamaker smashed the single-season school record for kills with 392 and added 209 digs, 46 aces and 24 blocks. All tournament at Blackhawk Invite, Champaign’s SetTember Fest and Plainfield Central’s Harvest Fest.

Oswego junior Mia Jurkovic (Photo provided by Oswego Athletics)

Mia Jurkovic, Oswego, junior, outside hitter: The 6-foot-1 junior did a little bit of everything as complement to Hamaker on the pin for 29-7 regional champion Oswego. Jurkovic had 242 kills, 222 digs, 35 aces and 35 blocks. All tournament at Champaign’s SetTember Fest.

Yorkville senior Marie Reichman

Marie Reichman, Yorkville, senior, libero: Second-year libero was an all-conference pick and the Foxes’ best player. Reichman amassed 383 digs to go along with 45 assists and 25 aces. In serve receive, Reichman passed a 2.0 and had perfect passes on 41% of the balls played in serve receive. She will be playing volleyball at Aurora University next year.

Newark senior Lauren Ulrich

Lauren Ulrich, Newark, senior, setter: Division III Juniata College commit went over 1,500 assists for her career this season, second on the all-time assist leader board at Newark. Ulrich, a three-time unanimous selection to the Little Ten all-conference team and an IVCA Class 1A first team All-Stater, had 700 assists this season with 98 kills, 155 digs and 34 aces serving at a 92% rate Was named to the all tournament teams at Manteno and Bradley-Bourbannais.

Newark senior Kiara Wesseh

Kiara Wesseh, Newark, senior, outside hitter: A state track and field champion in high jump, Wesseh was a six-rotation player called to attack out of the back row as well and led regional champion Lady Norsemen in kills. Wesseh, IVCA Class 1A second team All-State, had 300 kills, 231 digs, 28 blocks and 33 aces serving at a 94% rate. Solid on defense and in serve receive, Wesseh was named to the all-tourney teams at Manteno, Mt. Pulaski and Bradley-Bourbannais.

Honorable mention

Rita Lauro, Plano, junior, setter; Brooklyn Marks, Sandwich, junior, libero; Elle Norquist, Newark, junior, libero; Joelle Pye-Blacknard, Yorkville, freshman, outside hitter; Kodi Rizzo, Newark, senior, middle hitter; Emily Santolin, Plano, senior, outside hitter; Londyn Scott, Sandwich, junior, middle blocker