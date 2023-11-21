Kendall County Sheriff’s Office receives donation of AEDs from Yorkville Moose

Pictured from left are Deputy Briars, John and Ken from the Yorkville Moose Lodge and Undersheriff Bobby Richardson. (photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a donation of two automated external defibrillators from the Yorkville Moose Lodge.

This donation will be used to assist in providing deputies with the potentially life-saving tools necessary to best serve the citizens of the county, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. These AEDs will also help to adequately equip squad cars as the sheriff’s office rolls out the take-home squad program in the coming months.

“This is an incredibly generous donation which will be used to help the citizens of Kendall County. I want to thank the Yorkville Moose Lodge for their continued support of the sheriff’s office and their ongoing commitment to our Kendall County community,” Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in the release.