Edith Farnsworth House announces 2024 artist-in-residence

The Edith Farnsworth House near Plano is an architectural masterpiece. Seen here on July 22, 2023, the museum was hosting visitors for a special event. (Mark Foster)

The Edith Farnsworth House has announced Assaf Evron as its 2024 artist-in-residence.

Evron’s work explores the tension between architecture, nature and representation. Collage for the Edith Farnsworth House is the fifth project in an ongoing series of interventions in buildings and interiors designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The interventions are based on the architect’s paper collages, made as preparatory pieces for his designs.

For this iteration, Evron has designed a 500 square foot photographic print for the southern glass façade of the house. The print’s composition is based on a Georges Braque painting, whose art was integrated into Mies own collages.

Other projects in this ongoing series have taken place at the McCormick House (2019), the Esplanade Apartments (2019), S.R. Crowne Hall at IIT (2022) and The Arts Club of Chicago (2023). This exhibition and related programming will be held in conjunction with the 2024 edition of EXPO Chicago and the Farnsworth House’s spring opening program.

The Edith Farnsworth House is located at 14520 River Road in Plano. For information, visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org.