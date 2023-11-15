Oswego SD308 announces winners in Crosstown Challenge and 10th annual food drive

The Oswego School District 308 Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Andalib Khelghati, and representatives from Allied First Bank, Aramark Food Services and the Kendall County Community Food Pantry were present at the 19th annual Crosstown Challenge Football Game where the winner of the previous school year’s Allied First Bank Crosstown Challenge along with results of the 10th annual SD 308 & Allied First Bank Food Drive were announced. (photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

The 19th annual Crosstown Challenge Football Game between the Oswego East Wolves and the Oswego Panthers was played at Ken Pickerill Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20. During halftime of the varsity game, winner of the previous school year’s Allied First Bank Crosstown Challenge along with results of the 10th annual SD 308 & Allied First Bank Food Drive, which benefits the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, were revealed.

The Allied Bank Crosstown Challenge traveling trophy is presented to the school with the most regular season wins across all boys and girls varsity Crosstown competitions from the previous school year. The Crosstown Challenge winning school for the 2022-2023 school year was Oswego East High School. The trophy was accepted by Principal Laura Bankowski and Athletic Director Tony Millard.

Allied First Bank presented each school with a check for $2,500 in celebration of their participation in the Crosstown Challenge. In addition, Allied First Bank provided over 3,000 Crosstown Challenge t-shirts for fans in attendance.

The 10th annual SD 308 & Allied First Bank Food Drive once again saw the entire district coming together to help the Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP). The KCCFP serves over 2,000 families every week. This year, the district focused on the KCCFP’s bulk buying power ability to purchase $8 of groceries for every $1 donated and encouraged donations through the KCCFP’s online PayPal donation site. Schools were given credit of eight items for every dollar donated.

This year, with both combined actual items collected and the monetary equivalent items, the district was able to collect 266,839 total items.

Southbury Elementary School collected the most items of all the schools and claimed the grand championship trophy. Other schools earning the top spots in their division were Oswego East High School and Traughber Junior High School.

New this year, the district recognized those schools who went above and beyond and out-performed their previous year’s collection totals with LEVEL UP AWARDS. The following schools set their collection goals high and achieved them: Long Beach Elementary, Southbury Elementary, Traughber Junior High and Bednarcik Junior High.

Since its inaugural drive in 2014, SD 308 has donated more than 1.8 million items to the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.