Yorkville Public Library announces youth programming for November

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of November. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in; you only have 30 minutes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3-D Printing (virtual): Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

Preschool Zone: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1. Join us for interactive and engaging books plus activities for you and your child. Register for one of the times on the website.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 6-8): 4:30 to 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2. What is sound? Sound is a series of waves that travel through the air and are interpreted by our ears and brain. Join us to explore sound and make a musical instrument out of supplies you can find at home.

4-H Science Explorers (ages 9-12): 5 to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2. What is sound? Sound is a series of waves that travel through the air and are interpreted by our ears and brain. Join us to explore sound and make a musical instrument out of supplies you can find at home.

3D Printing (In-person): 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4. 30-minute appointments are available the first Saturday of each month. Sam will provide one on one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer. Cost is $0.20/gram. Register for your 30-minute appointment. Submit your print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Window Art: Nov. 6-10. Help us liven up the library with window art. Come any day and time Nov. 6-10 to create your artwork. Register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

LEGO kits: Nov. 6-10. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Use only the bricks provided and your creativity to make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Book Club (grades 3-5): 4:30 to 5 p.m., Mondays, Nov. 6 and 20. In this two session book club, the participants will receive the book the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

TAG--Teen Advisory Group: 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 7 and 21. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Spanish Story Time: 10 a.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 8 and 22, on the YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Book Club (grades 1-2): 4:30 to 5 p.m., Wednesdays, Nov. 8 and 15. In this two session book club, we will read an easy reader chapter book. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Tots and Toddlers: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 29. Join us for songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Nov. 17 to Friday, Nov. 17. Stop by any time Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing and speaking.

Mommy and Me YOGA: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 14 and 28. Bond with your little one (ages 2-5) while exploring yoga, based on your favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and story time. Participants will use their imaginations while increasing strength, flexibility and balance.

Family Reading Night: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 16. Sponsored by the Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian and the Illinois State Library’s Illinois Center for the Book, Family Reading Night is an annual statewide event held the third Thursday in November to encourage families to spend quality time reading together. Stop by the library to find the perfect book for you and your family to read.

Read with Paws: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Register for a 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited.

Artful Beginnings (preschool): 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21. Check out this new program. We will read a book then create a fun craft project. Dress for the mess. Registration required.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354 or visit yorkville.lib.il.us.