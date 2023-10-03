Yorkville Y115 enrollment nearly triples this century

YORKVILLE – Since the start of the 21st century, enrollment in Yorkville School District Y115 has nearly tripled.

With the 2000-01 academic year, the school district’s enrollment stood at a total of 2,407 students. Today, the student population count has reached 7,099, the official count from the sixth day of classes.

Figures released by the school district show that during the years in between, enrollment grew at a steady pace of about 100 or 200 students per year, punctuated by bigger increases from 2005 to 2008.

Growth started to slow during the 2018-19 academic year and then stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic, actually declining by a handful of students for the 2020-21 year.

But the following year saw a rebound, with an increase of 338 students bringing the total to 6,470. There was a small gain for the 2022-23 year.

This year sees the district back on what appears to be a steady growth path, with an increase of 152 students over last year bringing the total to 7,099.

This year’s enrollment at Yorkville High School jumped to 2,176 from last year’s 2,066. The high school total includes the 570 freshman at Yorkville Academy.

Yorkville Middle School, which houses the district’s seventh and eighth-graders, has an enrollment totaling 1,106.

Yorkville Intermediate School, a center for fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students, has registered a count of 746.

The numbers are large at three K-6 centers. Enrollment is 655 at Grande Reserve Elementary School, while there are 691 registered at Autumn Creek Elementary School and 573 at Bristol Bay Elementary School.

At the K-3 Bristol Grade School, the enrollment total stands at 230. Yorkville Grade School, also a K-3 center, has 226 students on the rolls.

Circle Center Grade School, a K-3 center located in a well-established neighborhood, has 504 students registered.

The enrollment total also includes students in the Early Childhood Program as well as special education students who receive schooling at private day facilities under contract with the district.