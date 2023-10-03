Oswego Co-Op’s Shyell Lowe, Katelin Hong make state: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 2

GIRLS GOLF
Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional
Oswego Co-Op golfers Shyell Lowe and Katelin Hong qualified for the state tournament at the Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional on Monday. Lowe shot a 74 to tie for fifth and Hong shot a 76 to tie for 11th. Oswego Co-Op finished fourth as a team with a score of 336.
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A Sterling Sectional
Sandwich’s Noah Campbell shot a 91 at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course to finish his season.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marengo d. Plano 25-16, 25-17
Emily Santolin had seven digs and four kills, Rita Lauro seven assists and Kalia Young three blocks for Plano.
BOYS SOCCER
Byron 3, Sandwich 1
Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s lone goal, while John Carlson made 23 saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville 7, DeKalb 0
The Foxes beat DeKalb in their last home match of the season. Singles winners included Kara Kouslic, Andra Graver and Kat Kopping. Doubles winners included Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley/Paige Phillips Aliesha Peterson/Emily Rench, Trinity Stewart/Olivia Hernandez and Jadien Pattermann/Natalia Maldonado.