October 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Oswego Co-Op’s Shyell Lowe, Katelin Hong make state: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 2

By Joshua Welge
The Oswego co-op's Katelin Hong hits the fairway during Class 3A Plainfield North Regional on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at Whitetail Ridge in Yorkville. (David Toney)

GIRLS GOLF

Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional

Oswego Co-Op golfers Shyell Lowe and Katelin Hong qualified for the state tournament at the Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional on Monday. Lowe shot a 74 to tie for fifth and Hong shot a 76 to tie for 11th. Oswego Co-Op finished fourth as a team with a score of 336.

BOYS GOLF

Class 2A Sterling Sectional

Sandwich’s Noah Campbell shot a 91 at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course to finish his season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marengo d. Plano 25-16, 25-17

Emily Santolin had seven digs and four kills, Rita Lauro seven assists and Kalia Young three blocks for Plano.

BOYS SOCCER

Byron 3, Sandwich 1

Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s lone goal, while John Carlson made 23 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville 7, DeKalb 0

The Foxes beat DeKalb in their last home match of the season. Singles winners included Kara Kouslic, Andra Graver and Kat Kopping. Doubles winners included Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley/Paige Phillips Aliesha Peterson/Emily Rench, Trinity Stewart/Olivia Hernandez and Jadien Pattermann/Natalia Maldonado.