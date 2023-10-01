Plano High School homecoming parade Oct. 7

The Plano High School Homecoming 2023 Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 7. This year’s theme is “A Night Under the Stars.”

The parade steps off at 10 a.m.

Parade route is as follows: from the parking lot, turn left on Abe Street; keep left on Abe Street and turn right on Hale Street; right on Main Street; right on Ben Street; Ben Street ends and turns onto Abe Street; turn right back into the PHS parking lot.

For information, email Liese Lebel at llebel@plano88.org or Karen Franks at kfranks@plano88.org.