Oswego police reports/Sept. 17-18, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI

Javier I. Venegas-Ramos, 40, of the 2000 block of Farmington Lakes Drive, Oswego, was charged on Sept. 17 for driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the life or health of a child.

Theft

The Oswego Police Department on Sept. 18 took a theft report for a Honda generator, a five-foot ladder and a new bathtub that were stolen from a construction site at 152 S. Devoe Drive by unknown individuals.

Unlawful possession of alcohol

Rasheed R. Calhoun, 19, of the 700 block of Oxbow Avenue, Oswego, was charged Sept. 17 with unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.