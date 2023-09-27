Taste of Sandwich returns today to downtown Sandwich

People who visit downtown Sandwich on Wednesday will get a taste of what the city has to offer during the 27th annual Taste of Sandwich.

“We hope to have people come down and have a good time,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said. “We’ve had good weather the last couple of years, and it’s been a nice event for our community.”

The event will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday on Railroad Street between Main and Wells streets in downtown Sandwich. This is the second year the city is hosting the event.

Tickets are $8 per person and are available at Sandwich City Hall, 144 E. Railroad St., the Sandwich Park District, 1001 N. Latham St., and at the door.