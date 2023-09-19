Oswego East boys golf fourth at Minooka Invite: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept 18

BOYS GOLF
Oswego East
The Wolves placed fourth at the Minooka Invite with a score of 336. Cooper Price shot a 78 for sixth place.
GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville
The Foxes beat Romeoville in the final regular season SPC match of the season. Cassidy Madden and Peyton Levine shot the low scores.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Aurora Central Catholic 23-25, 25-22, 25-20.
Adrianna Larsen had 12 kills and six digs, Kiara Wesseh 10 kills and 11 digs and Lauren Ulrich 26 assists and seven digs for Newark (16-2). Elle Norquist added nine digs and four aces.
Richmond-Burton d. Plano 25-11, 25-17
Alexa Sobieszczyk had two kills and two aces, Hennessy Pena three blocks, Angela Smithey four digs and Rita Lauro six assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 3, Plano 1
Christ Keleba scored Plano’s lone goal, assisted by Santiago Cervantes. Juan Quinones had nine saves in goal for the Reapers (8-5, 2-4).
Woodstock North 10, Sandwich 1
Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s lone goal, assisted by Diego Diaz. John Carlson had 20 saves in goal.
GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville 5, Aurora Central Catholic 2
Yorkville’s Andra Graver won at No. 2 singles, with all four doubles teams of Paige Phillips and Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley, Aliesha Peterson and Emily Rench, Trinity Steward and Olivia Hernandez and Jadien Pattermann and Natalia Maldonado getting straight-set wins.