Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for September 2023

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

September 2018

A state historical marker recognizing Illinois’ original boundary “in celebration of the Illinois bicentennial” has been installed in downtown Yorkville. According to the marker, the boundary between Illinois and Wisconsin was drawn through what is now Yorkville and Kendall County when the bill to add Illinois as a state was originally proposed in 1818. The marker is on the south side of Van Emmon near the parking lot just east of Route 47.

September 2013

The Kendall County Grand Jury has subpoenaed some records concerning the ongoing investigation of the Kendall County Board per diem payments.

September 2008

The Kendall County Food Pantry has a new home in the Fox Industrial Park in Yorkville.

September 2003

An intern working with the City of Yorkville this summer recently completed a series of flow charts to help housing developers and local residents understand the city’s development plan approval process. City Administrator Tony Graff said Bart Olson, a Northern Illinois University student, worked to improve an existing guide for developers and residents.

September 1998

Open house and dedication ceremonies were held at the new Yorkville High School across from the old building on Game Farm Road.

September 1993

Yorkville native Andy Richter became part of national late night television. He is the new sidekick for Conan O’Brien on NBC. He graduated from Yorkville High School in 1984, when he was known as Andy Swanson.

September 1988

Kendall County residents were assured water supplies would not be affected if the giant Super Conducting Super Collider (SSC) is sited in the area. Several states are still in the running for the huge federal “Atom Smasher” project.

September 1983

The new Yorkville High School athletic field was dedicated to YHS Athletic Director Gordon Campbell.

September 1978

Yorkville won’t have a stoplight downtown until at least next year. Trouble getting parts has delayed work on the signal at Route 47 and Van Emmon Street.

September 1973

Glen D. Palmer, head of the Kendall County Republican Central Committee since 1946, has announced he will retire from that post. Dallas Ingemunson, Kendall County States Attorney, will take over.

September 1968

Oliver Hodney retired as postmaster of the Millbrook Post office. He has served 45 years with the post office. Mrs. Dorothy Estes was appointed acting postmaster.

September 1963

About 750 people attended a dinner at Yorkville High School honoring U.S. Senator Everett McKinley Dirksen. Those in attendance included Charles H. Percy, candidate for governor and former Governor William Stratton. A group of pickets, from the Chicago area, protested Dirksen’s stand on a test ban treaty. The event was organized by the Kendall County Republican Central Committee, Glen D. Palmer chairman.

September 1958

Oswego celebrated its 125th anniversary with the Oswegorama celebration. It included a pageant “Old Calico and New Pace” with an all-Oswego community cast of over 200.

September 1953

Yorkville schools opened with an enrollment of 374 in the first eight grades and 168 students in the high school.

September 1948

The Yorkville Woman’s Club will sponsor a white elephant sale at the Community House for the benefit of the Yorkville Library building. The proceeds of this sale will be used to paint the outside and inside of the library – a project which is long overdue.

September 1943

Scrap paper is badly needed for the war effort. Send your old magazines and newspapers to school, where the students will sort it and bundle it for sale.

September 1938

At a meeting held at the courthouse, a temporary charter was granted for a new American Legion Post in Yorkville.

September 1933

Miss Dena Erickson announces the opening of her maternity hospital on West Van Emmon Street.

September 1928

The Yorkville Chamber of Commerce is unanimously behind the bond issue for the buying of right of way for Route 47. Mr. Duncan, contractor for the route has said soon as the right of way through Yorkville is acquired he proposes to start laying cement at the railroad tracks and complete Bridge Street to the south at once.

September 1923

The administration of automobile law has been lax in Yorkville, but that is about to change. The majority of the citizens will welcome the stiffening of the backbone of the city fathers and glory in the fact that no more will the streets be the playground for drivers whose principle thought seems to be the trouble they can cause other drivers and pedestrians.

September 1918

Homer D. Webster of the U.S. Medical Corp stationed in Camp Riley, Kansas with Provisional Hospital Corps B, has been spending the week in Yorkville.

September 1913

It is reported that the gas mains will be laid from Oswego to Yorkville in the course of two months, when we may have gas for cooking, lighting or heating. Then, farewell to the gasoline tank.

September 1908

White Willow correspondent reports the roads are now frightfully dusty here.

September 1903

Joseph Kennedy, postmaster and merchant of Bristol Station has sold his residence to Simon Dickson and his business to Joe Skelly and sister.

September 1898

Bridge Street in Yorkville is quite metropolitan in appearance with a row of tall poles on each side of the street. One is for telephone wires. The other is for electric light wires. Mr. Milliken said he hopes to have Yorkville lighted by electricity in a few weeks.

September 1893

Nearly 75 people boarded the train here Tuesday morning, bound for Chicago and the World’s Fair.

September 1888

Trains are running on Minooka’s new railroad.

September 1883

The 31st annual Kendall County Fair was the biggest ever. The horse classes drew much higher numbers than previous. The show of cattle was small. Swine was far ahead of any previous fair. The Kendall County Record erected a greased pole and placed $5 at the top.

September 1878

The paper mill has been rented to Balton Brothers of Bloomington and Yorkville will receive new energy with the clang of its machinery.

September 1873

Millington will soon have a new bridge over the Fox River. Upon a close examination of the old structure, recently condemned, the timbers were found to be too much decayed to be fit for further use. And it was decided that no amount of repairing would answer.

September 1868

Tanners, go home more quietly from your meetings – too much noise at 12 at night is not wholesome.