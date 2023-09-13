Yorkville School District Y115 seeks applicants for board vacancy

YORKVILLE – Yorkville School District Y115 is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education after the resignation of board member Jason Senffner. His unexpired term of office runs through spring of 2025.

Applications for those interested in being appointed to the remainder of the unexpired term may be found on the district’s website at www.y115.org.

The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, a registered voter and a resident of the school district for at least one year.

Applicants should include a letter explaining why they want to serve on the board, along with a resume.

School board members will conduct interviews with applicants and are expected to make an appointment in late October.

The board includes President Darren Crawford, Jason Demas, Mike Knoll, Mike Houston, Leslie Smogor and Shawn Schumacher.

Crawford, Demas, Knoll and Houston were elected in this past spring’s balloting.

Smogor and Demas tied in the election and so a drawing was held by the Kendall County Clerk’s Election’s Office to determine the winner.

Demas won the drawing and Smogor was appointed to fill the remaining two years on the term of a board member who had resigned.