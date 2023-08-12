Oswego Brewing Co. to close its doors Sept. 2

After first opening its doors in May 2018 in downtown Oswego, Oswego Brewing Co. has announced that it will be shutting its doors in September.

Sept. 2 will be the last day for the business, located at 61 Main St. In an announcement on its website and Facebook page, owners said the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary cause leading to the pending shutdown.

“The shutdowns severely damaged our income model, our tap room population never returned to pre-COVID numbers, and distribution revenue never rebounded to the numbers we achieved before March 2020,” the announcement states. “To keep our doors open in 2020, we took out loans to get through, but those new loan payments, the original loan payments, the increasing cost of materials and labor and a weak economy have become too much for us to sustain operations.”

The owners are are working to package the remaining inventory of beer at Oswego Brewing Co. and will be shutting down the production side of the brewery.

“The taproom and beer garden will remain open to move the last of inventory,” the announcement stated. “We will miss the community that we have built over the years. Oswego was always welcoming from the residents, patrons, village officials and community organizations. We thank you for allowing us to be the community gathering place for so many of you! With this news, we are looking to enjoy one last beer with all our friends, family and the Oswego community. Please stop in before Sept. 2, say hi to our staff, enjoy a beer, and remember to tip the bar staff one last time! Thank you Oswego for a fantastic five years, we are grateful for your patronage and we will greatly miss you all!”