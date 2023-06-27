Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for July

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Adult English Language Learners Classes: Various dates and times. The Yorkville Library has started a conversation-based English Language Learners program for adults. Visit the Adult Services desk at the library to get more information on the program and register for a class.

Rules of the Road to Financial Independence: Wednesday, July 12, 7 p.m. The road to financial independence begins with a few simple rules. Join Chris Phalon of Edward Jones investing to learn about these Rules of the Road: The most common investing mistakes & how to avoid them; Investing strategies to help reach your long-term goals; What you can do to help ensure you stay on track.

A Day to Create: Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m. Paper Play. Various stations are set up to encourage maker skills and creativity using different types of paper and paper art techniques, including paper bead jewelry, embossing, origami and much more.

Chair Yoga: Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:15 a.m. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: Thursdays, July 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 p.m. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18+.

Roaming Readers: Fridays, July 7 and 21, 9 a.m., weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads and More Group: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. This group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This group is for people who like to knit, crochet, quilt, sew or needlepoint. Bring your unfinished project to work on during the meeting. This is a great time to meet fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast.

Books & Cooks Book Club: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 7 p.m. It’s a book club for readers who like to eat… or is it a book club for eaters who like to read? Foodies who love books might enjoy this fun new club - we’ll read something new each month then at our meeting we’ll share our thoughts on the book and share any recipes or snacks that were inspired by the reading. This month we’re reading “Dinner with Edward” by Isabel Vincent.

MakerSpace Tuesdays: Tuesday, July 11, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Have you ever made tissue paper flowers? They are an easy, inexpensive craft that can be used in many different ways - from weddings to anniversaries to showers, tissue paper flowers can add color and class to any gathering. Join us at this hands-on event and learn to make a variety of tissue paper flowers for any celebration.

MakerSpace Tuesdays: Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Learn about Australian aboriginal folk art and how these paintings replay and celebrate the time of dreaming. Aboriginal dot painting is one style which is simple to execute yet produces an emotionally moving painting. You will be using this beautiful technique to create a decorative tile.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: Wednesday, July 12, noon, in person and via Zoom. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in the boardroom on the second floor. Participants are welcome to bring their lunch to this meeting. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome. Contact the library for Zoom link information.

Men’s Book Club: Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. In July, the group will discuss “The Black Count” by Tom Reiss. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: Monday, July 17, 11:30 a.m. A new monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Horror Book Club: Monday, July 24, 7 p.m. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for the Horror Book Club. The group will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new book. This month the group will be reading “motherthing” by Ainslie Hogarth.

Monday Movie Madness: Monday, July 31, 1 p.m. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. In July, we’ll be viewing “The Banshees of Inisherin.” In the remote town of Inishmore, Padraic and Colm share a close intimate bond of friendship that spans their lives. Yet, when one of the men brings their lifelong bond to a swift, abrupt end, the other reels, questioning their decades of friendship and his own identity in the process.

Creative Writing Group: Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us