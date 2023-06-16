June 16, 2023
Local artist’s work on display at Yorkville Public Library through July 3

By Shaw Local News Network
Artist Joyce Maldonado with her exhibit at the Yorkville Public Library. (photo provided by the Yorkville Public Library)

Local artist Joyce Maldonado will be showing her work at the Yorkville Public Library through July 3. Maldonado’s self-portraits reflect her creativity, depth and many different styles.

She will also be joining the artists participating in “Inspired! A Celebration of Poetry and Art” at the library in September.

Register to attend Inspired! on the Yorkville Public Library event calendar and stop by to see the art display on the second floor of the library. The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.