Plano police reports / June 9-15, 2023

Information in the June 9 to 15, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Plano police arrested Ryan R. Anderson, 35, of the 800 block of South Street, at 6:36 p.m. June 11 at his residence on charges of domestic battery and unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence. Police said Anderson was booked and transported to the the county jail in Yorkville.

Cited for speeding

Plano police ticketed Aaron B. Edmon, 40, of the 1000 block of Canham Street, with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 5:08 a.m. June 11 for driving 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Canham Street. Edmon was released pending a court date.