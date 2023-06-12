Softball: Yorkville’s Madi Reeves, Newark’s Kaitlyn Schofield lead Kendall County All-Staters

Senior pitcher Madi Reeves from Class 4A state runner-up Yorkville and senior Kaitlyn Schofield from sectional finalist Newark lead Kendall County area All-Staters in the Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State teams released this past weekend.
Reeves was named to the Class 4A First Team. Yorkville teammates Sara Ebner and Kayla Kersting were named to the Second Team, along with Oswego East’s Finley Anderson and Ronnie Craft. Oswego East’s Mia Corres was named to the Third Team.
In Class 1A Schofield was named to the First Team, with Newark teammate Danica Peshia, Taylor Kruser and Kodi Rizzo and Yorkville Christian’s Grace Allgood named to the Second Team. Yorkville Christian’s Kaelia Fox was named to the Third Team.
Plano’s Lindsay Cocks was named to the Class 3A Second Team and Sandwich’s Aubrey Cyr to the Class 2A Second Team.