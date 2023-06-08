Yorkville police reports / June 2-8, 2023

Information in the June 2-8, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

One hurt, one cited in crash on Route 47

A 25-year-old Plainfield man was injured when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a Hyundai Sonata driven by Matthew B. Kackert, 23, of the 400 block of Monroe Street, Yorkville, at 8:41 p.m. June 2 on Route 47 at Route 71, according to Yorkville police. Police said the motorcyclist was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, while Kackert was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Driver hits deer on Route 47

Yorkville police said a juvenile driver struck a deer at 11:20 p.m. June 2 on Route 47 just north of Wrigley Way. Police said the collision caused moderate damage to the vehicle, but resulted in the death of the deer.

Motorist injured, cited in crash

Yorkville police said Michael Ahlegren, 18, of the 0-10 block of Countryview Drive, Yorkville, was injured but refused a trip to the hospital after the Chevrolet 2500 he was driving was involved in a crash at 2:48 a.m. June 3 on Kennedy Road at Galena Road. Police said Ahlegren was driving the vehicle north on Kennedy Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign at Galena Road and it became airborne and then struck a ditch embankment. Police said they cited Ahlegren for disobeying a stop sign.

Burglary report taken

Yorkville police took a report of a burglary at 8:57 a.m. June 4 in the 300 block of White Oak Way. Police ask that anyone with information call them at 630-553-4340.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Yorkville police took a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a mailbox at 3:40 p.m. June 4 in the 200 block of Bertram Drive at a private drive. Police said they are investigating.

Oswego man ticketed

Yorkville police ticketed Samuel A. Miller, 30, of the 200 block of Fox Chase Drive North, Oswego, for speeding more than 35 mph over the posted limit and driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at 9:53 p.m. June 4 on Route 34 at Tuma Road. Police said officers stopped Miller for driving 83 mph in a 45 mph zone in the westbound lane of Route 34.

Domestic battery charges

Yorkville police arrested Kristopher J. Lobdell, 39, of the 800 block of Canyon Trail, Yorkville, at 10:47 p.m. June 4 on two count charges of domestic battery. Lobdell was transported to the county jail in Yorkville pending court proceeding.