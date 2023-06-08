Plano police reports / June 2-8, 2023

Information in the June 2-8, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI among charges after crash

Plano police arrested Bryan Baskerville, 29, of the 100 block of West North Street, Plano, at 10:08 p.m. June 1 while responding to a property damage crash on East Lee Street at North Lew Street. Police said Baskerville was charged with driving under the influence and cited for improper lane use and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Baskerville was transported to the county jail pending a bond call.