Friends of the Yorkville Public Library seek books for used book sale

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library are planning for the annual used book sale and are accepting donations of gently used books of all types. Consider donating gently used books for adults and children, as well as CDs, DVDs and puzzles to the Yorkville Public Library.

Donations may be dropped off at the library during regular business hours. The library, at 902 Game Farm Road, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday. Donations can also be picked up. For information, call the circulation desk at 630-553-4354 x100.

The sale will be held during Hometown Days, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.