Photos: Oswego observes Memorial Day with parade, memorial service in cemetery

Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning, May 29, attracted a large number of participants and spectators as it proceeded south down Main Street in the village’s historic business district to the Oswego Township Cemetery.
At the cemetery, Legion officials conducted a service to honor our nation’s veterans, especially those who died while in service to our country.
Image 1 of 10
Among those participating in the solemn parade were members of the Legion, the Oswego East and Oswego High School Marching Bands and local Boys and Girls Scouts.