Photos: Oswego observes Memorial Day with parade, memorial service in cemetery

Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Memorial Day parade on Monday morning, May 29, attracted a large number of participants and spectators as it proceeded south down Main Street in the village’s historic business district to the Oswego Township Cemetery.

At the cemetery, Legion officials conducted a service to honor our nation’s veterans, especially those who died while in service to our country.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Oswego Memorial Day Parade and Service Ralph Stahl, a member of the Oswego American Legion Post 675, lays a wreath during the annual Memorial Day Parade and Service, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

Among those participating in the solemn parade were members of the Legion, the Oswego East and Oswego High School Marching Bands and local Boys and Girls Scouts.