Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / May 19-25, 2023

Information in the May 19-25, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Driving while license revoked

Sheriff’s deputies cited Juan A. Garcia, 39, of the 900 block of Gardner Street, Joliet, with driving on a revoked license after a traffic stop at 3:22 p.m. May 22 in the area of Route 47 and Lisbon Center Road in Lisbon Township. Garcia was released after being given a court date.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Billy Harper, 24, of the 100 block of Railroad Street, Sugar Grove, after a traffic stop at 7:52 p.m. in the area of Route 31 and Watkins Street in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Harper was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Harper was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Assault report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated assault they took at 8 p.m. May 22 in the 0-99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic violence incident

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher Augustine, 46, of the 0-100 block of Ronhill Road, Kendall Township, at 12:31 a.m. May 23 on charges of interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and disorderly conduct. Augustine was transported to the county jail for processing.

Speeding 55 mph in 25 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jaime Antunez, 26, of the 0-99 block of Fifth Avenue, Aurora, for speeding 55 mph in a 25 mph zone after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:19 p.m. May 21 on Boulder Hill Pass near Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. Antunez was released with a notice to appear in court.

Motorist ticketed on Orchard Road

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Tiera L. Thomas, 32, of the 100 block of East Bailey Road, Naperville, for speeding 73 mph in a 45 mph zone after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 9:57 p.m. May 21 on Route 34 near Orchard Road in Oswego.

Domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Betzwiser, 33, of the 0-99 block of Afton Road, Boulder Hill, on a charge of domestic battery at 6:01 a.m. May 20 at his residence. Betzwiser was transported to the county jail pending court proceedings.

Registration violation

Sheriff’s deputes ticketed Antony J. Setzer, 51, of the 0-100 block of Crofton Road, Boulder Hill, for improper use of registration after a traffic stop at 10:25 p.m. May 20 on Boulder Hill Pass at Cayman Drive for an equipment violation. Setzer was released with a notice to appear in court.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cody G. Sanders, 29, of the 500 block of Mayfield Avenue, Chicago, on a charge of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. May 21 on Route 47 near Route 71 in Yorkville. Sanders was transported to the county jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputes arrested Jacobi J. Robinson, 30, of the 1000 block of North Springfield Street, Chicago, after a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. May 21 on Route 47 near Route 71 in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Robinson was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the county jail for processing.

Burglary report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary they took at 2:48 p.m. May 19 in the 100 block of North Johnson Street in Big Grove Township.

Residential burglary

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a residential burglary they took at 5:52 p.m. May 19 in the 15000 block of Jughandle Road in Seward Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lily McFall-Kindelberger, 23, of the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, at 9:24 p.m. May 19 in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill on a St. Charles police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. McFall-Kindelberger was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Vehicle burglary

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary from a motor vehicle they took at 1:39 p.m. May 20 in the 0-99 block of Surrey Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Melissa Jo Meenie, 55, of the 0-99 block of North 850th Avenue, Hennepin, at 2:23 a.m. in the 0-99 block of Surrey Road in Boulder Hill on a Grundy County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. Meenie was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for processing.

Child endangerment report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the endangerment of the life and health of a child they took at 7:11 p.m. May 17 in the 0-99 block of Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill.

Aggravated battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated battery they took at 7:51 p.m. May 17 in the 3000 block of Woolley Road in Oswego.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Halverson, 40, of the 0-99 block of Garden Drive, Boulder Hill, at 9:58 p.m. May 17 at his residence on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Halverson was transported to the county jail for processing.

Hit-and-run under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11:31 p.m. May 17 in the 0-99 block of Marlin Drive in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jarvell Q. Rainey, 20, of the 0-99 block of South Root Street, Aurora, while investigating an aggravated assault at 11:31 p.m. May 17 in the 0-99 block of Marlin Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office deputies took Rainey into custody when they determined he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a criminal damage to property charge. Rainey was transported to the county jail for processing.