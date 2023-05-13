Poets, artists collaborate at Yorkville Public Library programs

The Yorkville Public Library and the Kendall County Art Guild are celebrating poetry and artwork with two special programs in 2023.

Inspired! A Celebration of Poetry and Art is an artistic collaboration between pairs of poets and artists. This year, 15 poets will each submit a poem that is passed to a local artist to inspire an original work of art. The poems and art will be revealed in September. More artists and poets are being sought to participate. Contact Sharyl Iwanski-Goist, Yorkville Public Library circulation manager, at siwanski@yorkville.lib.il.us or 630-553-4354 X103 for more information.

The second program, Art and Poetry Grapevine, involves an idea chain of art and poetry. It begins with a submitted work of art created by a local artist. The artwork is presented to an area writer as inspiration for a poem. The poem then becomes inspiration for another work of art, and this process continues throughout the entire year.

The first annual Grapevine event was held on Feb. 25. Poets included Lisa Macaione, Liz Holmberg, Elizabeth Wheeler, Nathan Schroll, Jennifer Waldvogel and Madison Ward. The artists were Peggy Wilkinson, Joan Knutson, Carolyn Kyle, Casey Kramer, TaLisha Alston and Joyce Maldonado. Participants and spectators gathered at the Michelle Pfister room in the library to see and listen to the results of months of creative work by these local residents. Another Grapevine event is being planned.

For more information on either of these programs, contact Iwanski at 630-553-4354 X103 or siwanski@yorkville.lib.il.us.