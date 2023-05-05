Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new patrol deputy

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Patrol Division. Emmanuel Morales was sworn in on April 26 by Sheriff Dwight Baird.

Morales will be attending the Basic Police Training Academy beginning May 1. Upon completion of the academy, he will be paired with an experienced field training officer for an intensive 16-week field training program.

Morales studied at Lincoln Technical Institute where he earned an associate’s degree in applied sciences. He was born in Mexico before relocating to the United States as a child. He is bi-lingual and worked for DMT Transport before being hired by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.