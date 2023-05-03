Firefighters douse blaze that started outside, spread rapidly at home near downtown Oswego

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a fire in an Oswego home Tuesday afternoon, May 2.

In a statement, the fire district said they were summoned to the fire at a home in 0-100 block of Grant Street just south of Chicago Road (Route 34) east of the village’s downtown.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found a rapidly spreading outside fire on the rear deck and gazebo area of the home. Fire quickly spread to a detached garage as well,” the fire district said.

Fire district personnel treated and released one civilian for smoke inhalation at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but does not appear to be suspicious in nature, according to the fire district.

Oswego Fire Protection District personnel were assisted at the scene by a Plainfield Fire Protection District chief. Sugar Grove and Montgomery and Countryside fire protection district personnel provided local station coverage as Oswego firefighters fought the fire.