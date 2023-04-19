Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, April 18: Oswego softball scores two in seventh, walks off West Aurora

SOFTBALL

Oswego 8, West Aurora 7

Jaelynn Anthony singled in the tying run and Cori Kennedy scored the winning run on a passed ball, as Oswego (11-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win. Kennedy was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Anthony struck out five in five innings of relief.

Yorkville 8, Oswego East 5

Sara Ebner went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Katlyn Schraeder went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kaitlyn Roberts went 2-for-4 with a homer for the Foxes (14-1, 3-0). Winning pitcher Madi Reeves struck out eight and allowed zero runs on two hits over six innings.

Sandwich 17, Plano 2 (four innings)

Johanna Freemon had four hits and Breanna Sexton went 3-for-3 in a 15-hit Indians’ attack, with Aubrey Cyr pitching all four innings for Sandwich (8-6, 2-4).

BASEBALL

West Aurora 5, Oswego East 4

Josh Polubinski went 2-for-3 with a homer and Brode Bregar struck out seven over five innings for the Wolves in the first of a three-game series.

Plainfield North 11, Yorkville 4

Jackson Roberts went 2-for-3 and scored a run, Nate Harris homered and Kameron Yearsley scored two runs for the Foxes (7-7, 0-1).

BOYS TENNIS

Oswego 5, Romeoville 0

Barry King and Collin Pope won singles matches and Payton Cardamone/Griffin Olson, Avery Kincaid/Kaleb Pope and Jack Wentzell and Reyhan Tanovic won doubles matches for Oswego.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Sterling 177, Rochelle 159, Sandwich 148, Crossroads 4

Sandwich took third in its third home meet of the season. Taking first for the Indians was Sunny Weber in the 1,600 (personal best 5:00.57), Ashley Hintz in the 300 hurdles (personal best 55.46 seconds), the 4x400 relay of Joanna Rivera/Erin Lissman/Emily Urbanski/Weber (4:30.12), the 4x800 relay of Rivera/Lissman/ Urbanski/Weber (10:30.22), Claire Allen in the shot put (11.64 meters) and discus (41.06) and Jodi Pahle in the long jump (3.96 meters).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Sterling 252, Sandwich 134, Rochelle 127, Crossroads 8

Sandwich took second at its home meet. Firsts for Sandwich included Simeion Harris in the 400 (personal best 54.30 seconds), Brodie Case in the 300 hurdles (personal best 43.15 seconds) and Dan Sheedy in the shot put (13.0 meters).