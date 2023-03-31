March 30, 2023
Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, March 30: Oswego’s Cori Kennedy hits for the cycle in win over Geneva

By Joshua Welge
SOFTBALL

Oswego 19, Geneva 2

Oswego’s Cori Kennedy hit for the cycle, going 5-for-5 with five runs scored and three RBIs to lead a 16-hit attack, and Jaelynn Anthony hit her first home run of the year and had three RBIs and two runs scored for the Panthers (4-2).

Newark 16, Rosary 0

Kaitlyn Schofield struck out nine in four no-hit innings and went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Kodi Rizzo was 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored for Newark.

Sandwich 9, Reed-Custer 0

Aubrey Cyr struck out 13 in a four-hit shutout, and Cyr, Allison Olson and Breanna Sexton each drove in two runs for Sandwich (4-3).

BASEBALL

Oswego 4, Glenbard North 3

The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the second and held on for the nonconference win. Tyler Stack doubled and drove in two runs and Chase Gerwig had a double, run scored and RBI for Oswego.

CMTS 12, Sandwich 9

Sandwich scored four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to forge a 9-9 tie, but CMTS scored three in the bottom of the sixth to hand the Indians their first loss. Taylor Adams went 3-for-4 with a homer, triple, double and five RBIs and Chris Barbor also homered and drove in three runs for Sandwich (5-1).

Silverdale Academy 8, Yorkville Christian 6

The Mustangs mounted a furious rally but fell short to Tennessee state-ranked Silverdale Academy. Trey Lombardo struck out four over three innings and Austin Vugteveen added two hits.