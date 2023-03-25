Oswego church to host walk/run fundraiser to benefit international organization providing clean water

Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist in Oswego will host a walk/run to raise funds for clean water.

The Rev. Steve Good, Good Shepherd pastor and walk co-captain with Nicole Devine, said in a news release that the church’s World Vision Global 6K for Water will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego.

The route will go to Violet Patch Park and back to Hudson park.

The public is invited. Parking is free.

Good said the event will benefit World Vision, an international Christian nonprofit that is the world’s largest provider of clean water outside of government entities.

“We would love to have you and your family/friends be part of this transforming experience for yourself and for children and women in need of clean, accessible, life-transforming water. It will be a fun morning to connect with others and enjoy the beauty of nature. It will be a memorable event where we can practice our faith by caring for those who can’t care for us. It will be empowering for us knowing that, with our efforts to bring clean water, it creates an environment that also generates health, jobs, security and hope for the future.”

Water stations and portable toilets will be available on the route. Good Shepherd’s praise band, Reborn, will perform before and after the event. Registration is $50 for adults, $25 for participants age 18 and under.

To register, go to global6k.worldvision.org/index.cfm? fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=35215. For information, call 630-554-3269 or email office@goodshepherdoswego.org.