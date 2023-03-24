March 24, 2023
Yorkville Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Kendall Meat Company

By Shaw Local News Network
YORKVILLE - Kendall Meat Company was welcomed by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce during a recent ribbon cutting event.

Friends, family and the business community gathered to learn more about the fresh meat and seafood offerings and to show support.

Kendall Meat Company is an upscale butcher/market providing fresh steaks, roasts, hamburger, poultry, seafood, Wisconsin cheeses and more. The store also offers both residential and business delivery of goods.

Kendall Meat Company is located at 731 Erica Lane in Yorkville.