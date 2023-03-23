Yorkville police reports / March 23, 2023

Information in the March 23, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Two deer crashes Monday

Yorkville police said they responded to two motor vehicle crashes involving deer March 20. The first occurred at 6:42 a.m. when a Yorkville man driving a Ford Expedition struck a deer while driving east on Fox Road, east of Ford Drive. The second occurred at 11:03 p.m. in the 11000 block of Route 71 when a Dearborn, Michigan, man driving a Kia Sedona hit a deer while driving east. No injuries to motorists or passengers were reported in the crashes.

Cited for driving while revoked

Yorkville police ticketed Stephanie M. Day, 44, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive, Yorkville, for driving while license revoked after a traffic stop at 7:04 a.m. March 20 on Route 34 at Beecher Road. Police said Day initially provided officers with a fake name. After identifying the suspect, police said they learned that Day’s license had been revoked for a prior charge of driving under the influence. After being cited, Day’s vehicle was towed from the scene and she was provided with a ride home.

Traffic stop nets charge

Brandon I. Davidson, 23, of the 3000 block of Hoffman Street in Plano, was charged with driving while license suspended at 7:14 a.m. March 15 at the intersection of Route 34 and Game Farm Road. Police said Davidson’s vehicle was stopped for improper display of registration. He was given a notice to appear in court and released.

Youth injured in crash

A 16-year-old Yorkville youth was taken to Rush Copley Medical Center after a vehicle collision at 4:42 p.m. on March 18 at the intersection of Route 34 and American Way. The vehicle in which the juvenile was riding as a passenger was driven by a 52-year-old Yorkville woman who police said turned onto Route 34 without yielding to another vehicle traveling west on the highway. The first vehicle struck the second’s passenger side bumper. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.