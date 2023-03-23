Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / March 23, 2023

Information in the March 23, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Xavier Botello-Boyso, 24, of the 0-99 block of Circle Drive West at 5:13 a.m. March 20 while conducting a traffic stop on Boulder Hill Pass near Route 25 in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Botello-Boyso was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge. He was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Trespass to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a criminal trespass to vehicle that occurred at 1:11 p.m. March 20 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Sexual assault under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal sexual assault they took at 1:30 p.m. March 20 that occurred in the 3000 block of Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township.

Armed robber reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an armed robbery they received at 12:33 a.m. March 21 in the 2700 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Trespassing arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Neenah Naranjo, 31, of the 4200 block of Bayside Drive, Hanover Park, while responding to a disturbance at 9:06 a.m. March 19 in the 5000 block of Half Round Road in Oswego Township. Naranjo was charged with trespassing and transported to the county jail for processing.

Cited for license, speeding violations

Sheriffs deputies ticketed Emiliano Ruiz, 18, of the 500 block of Rural Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license and for speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted limit after a traffic stop at 9:08 a.m. March 17 on Route 71 near Millbrook Road in Fox Township.

Cited for speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Terri Capehart, 62, of the 15000 bock of Sumner Court, Newark, for speeding more than 35 mph over the posted limit at 11:55 a.m. March 17 after a traffic stop on Walker Road near Route 47 in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said Capehart was given a notice to appear in court.

Harassment report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment via electronic communications they took at 6:29 p.m. March 17 in the 0-99 block of Briarcliff Road in Boulder Hill.

Freeport woman injured in crash

A 40-year-old Freeport woman was injured and transported to a Joliet hospital following a motor vehicle crash that occurred at 6:58 p.m. March 17 on Route 52 near McKanna Road in Seward Township.

DUI arrest in Seward Township crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jasmine Arias, 30, of the 4000 block of White Willow Road, Minooka as they responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4:42 p.m. March 17 at O’Brien Road near Holt Road in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said Arias was charged with driving under the influence and was issued a notice to appear in court.

Investigate hit-and-run crash

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 3:20 a.m. March 18 on Galena Road near Eldamain Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Bristol battery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery that occurred at 3:40 a.m. March 18 in the 0-99 block of Canyon Court in Bristol Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 10:54 p.m. March 17 on East Race Street near Bridge Street in Fox Township.

Forgery report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a forgery report they took at 1:08 p.m. March 16 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 3 p.m. March 15 in the 0-99 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill.

Aggravated assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred at 4:56 p.m. March 14 in the 0-99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 8 p.m. March 13 in the 1600 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communications report they took at 8:43 p.m. March 13 in the 200 block of East Liberty Street in Big Grove Township.

Aggravated DUI charge in crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ann M. Heath, 39, of the 700 block of North Van Nortwick, Batavia, on charges of aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving on a suspended license at 11:03 p.m. March 14 as they responded to a motor vehicle crash at Galena Road and Rock Creek Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Heath’s vehicle had fled the scene, but was located a short distance away. Heath was found to be wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Heath was transported to the county jail for processing.