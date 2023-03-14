Get ready to sing, dance, sip, eat and have fun: Oswego announces entertainment lineup for Venue 1012

Venue 1012, Oswego’s own outdoor arts and entertainment amphitheater, will host its second full summer of family-friendly fun.

Located at 1012 Station Drive on the village’s far west side, Venue 1012 will host a combination of 14 ticketed and free events during the summer 2023 season, which will be loaded with opportunities to sing, dance, sip, eat and unwind with family and friends of all ages in the village’s own backyard.

In addition to food trucks serving local fare, wine and beer will be available for purchase at select events. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to relax while celebrating long summer nights.

“Get ready to celebrate the season with tons of entertainment options for all ages,” said Village President Troy Parlier. “Venue 1012 is an awesome place to hang out family and friends. This year’s lineup has music, movies and fun for everyone.”

The 2023 season features Weekend Concerts, Free Thursday Night Concerts and Movies under the Stars. Top-notch regional acts will perform on select Saturdays with affordable ticket prices.

Free concerts with music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2K and today’s pop favorites will take place on Thursday evenings. Movies Under the Stars returns with three free family-friendly movies and games including bags and giant Connect Four.

Wine Off the Fox will return for a two-day event Labor Day weekend, again raising funds for breast cancer support organizations.

The season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend with Country Bash on May 27 and a free concert May 28 by Springbrook’s Oswego Pops Orchestra, along with bagpiper David Johnston, performing patriotic music to recognize our veterans and fallen heroes. This summer’s events are listed below by category. For descriptions of each event and to purchase tickets, visit venue1012.com.

Weekend Concerts:

Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27: Country Bash: Oswego Honors Veterans: Headliner Whiskeyfist with the Alika Arlynn Band and Tim Gleason Band. Venue opens at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and up; free for active military/veterans; free ages 12 and under.

Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday, May 28: Free concert--Tribute to Veterans: Springbrook’s Oswego Pops Orchestra with bagpiper David Johnston. Venue opens at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: SEMPLE band with Fletcher Rockwell. Multiple eras with iconic tunes from the Beatles, Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake and original music from both bands. Venue opens at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for active military/veterans, free for ages 12 and under.

Saturday, July 15: Boy Band Review. Delivering ′90s hits from NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Jonas Bros. Venue opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for active military/veterans, free for ages 12 and under.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Southern Accents, a Tom Petty tribute band on tour from Nashville. Recreating Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers greatest music. Venue opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for active military/veterans, free for ages 12 and under.

Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 1 and 2: Wine Off the Fox and Benefit Concert. Friday, Sept. 1--wine tasting and live music by The PriSSillas. Venue opens at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2--wine tasting and live music by Serendipity and the Jersey Girls. Venue opens at 3 p.m.

Free Thursday Night Concerts: Free concerts on select Thursdays with music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s 2K and today. Venue opens at 6 p.m., music begins at 7 p.m.

June 1, Sealed with a Kiss (SWAK), pop rock cover band;

June 29, Petty Cash, mix of Johnny Cash and Tom Petty hits;

July 6, Hillbilly Rockstarz, country;

July 27, The GooRoos, mix of decades including Journey, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Queen and Led Zeppelin;

Aug. 17, Second Hand News, Fleetwood Mac tribute.

Movies Under the Stars: Free movies on select Thursdays with family activities and giveaways. Venue opens at 6 p.m., movies begin at dusk.

June 22, Minions: The Rise of Gru

July 20, Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Aug. 10, Puss in Boots

All events are family-friendly and have been created to engage a variety of different audiences. Learn more about the season and purchase tickets by visiting venue1012.com.

Venue 1012, along with the Village’s special events program, is designed to be self-sustaining on a year-to-year basis, funded through sponsorship, beverage and ticket sales, and other events-related revenue.

Learn about Venue 1012 sponsorship, donor opportunities and event rentals and contact Julie Hoffman at jhoffman@oswegoil.org for additional information.