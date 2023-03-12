Oswego firefighters douse blaze in vacant Wheatland Township home

Oswego Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday morning in a home in unincorporated Wheatland Township in Will County.

In a statement, the fire district said firefighters were summoned to the home in the 10000 block of South Sunridge Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m.

“Firefighters arrived on scene to find a working fire in the lower level of a two-story wood frame, vacant home. Firefighters quickly forced entry and began to extinguish the fire while additional members searched for victims,” the statement reads.

The fire district said the fire was under control within 15 minutes of the firefighters’ arrival and no injuries were reported to firefighters or civivilans.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire district said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Firefighters from the cities of Aurora, Naperville and the Plainfield Fire Protection District assisted Oswego firefighters at the scene. Montgomery and North Aurora Fire Protection District firefighters provided coverage for Oswego Fire Protection District stations as firefighters responded to the blaze.