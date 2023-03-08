Sandwich aldermen express reservations over solar farm proposed off Rt. 34 at Sandy Bluff Rd.

SANDWICH - Sandwich City Council members discussed a proposal to develop a solar farm during a Committee-of-the-Whole meeting Monday, March 6.

The majority of council members expressed reservations about the project for a number of reasons, including location, a pipeline that runs near the property, future land use and public opinion.

Alex Mendelson of Turning Point Energy presented his firm’s proposal to the City Council during a Feb. 20 Committee-of-the-Whole meeting.

TPE is seeking City Council approval to develop a community solar farm on an approximate 25 acre parcel located along the west side of Sandy Bluff Road, just north of Route 34.

According to Mendelson, community solar is a centralized solar project and subscription-based purchasing program in which residential customers and local businesses can receive energy benefits from one off-site local solar farm.

Residents who subscribe to the program would secure a fixed percentage of power generated by the solar farm, which would result in a reduction of 10% to 15% on their current electric bills, without installing solar panels on their own roofs.

The Sandy Bluff Road site requires dual usage of solar and agriculture or “agrivoltaics” and TPE is suggesting the use of sheep to satisfy the agricultural requirement. Mendelson said herds of sheep would graze in rotations and maintain weeds on the property.

At the March 6 meeting, Mayor Todd Latham asked each member of the council to share their thoughts on the proposed development.

Alderwoman Cara Killey and Alderman Bill Fritsch were the only council members who said they were in favor of the proposed solar farm without reservations.

Alderwoman Karsta Erickson said she was against the development, after talking to several constituents.

The other five aldermen remained on the fence about the issue. Alderman Bill Littlebrant said he would like to see solar brought to Sandwich, but wants to see a project that used less land.

Alderman Fred Kreinbrink said because of the gradient of the proposed location, developing the rest of the land in the future may be more difficult with an existing structure like a solar farm.

Alderman Rick Whitecotton and Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson both said they are in favor of solar coming to Sandwich, but are not fans of the proposed location.

“I know there’s a pipeline running through there, and there’s a lot of challenges with developing it,” Whitecotton said. “This is only going to restrict that even more, I think.”

Alderman Rich Robinson said, because of the site’s proximity to Route 34 and city limits, he is worried a solar farm in that location may limit future growth.