Oswego police reports / March 2, 2023

Information in the March 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Cited for speeding

Oswego police ticketed Daniel J. Lawrence, 18, of the 500 block of Cardinal Avenue, Oswego, with speeding 35 mph or more in excess of the posted speed limit at 3:22 p.m. Feb. 27 on Yoakum Boulevard at Preakness Drive. Police said Lawrence was cited and released on a recognizance bond at the scene.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police took a report of a theft at 1:43 p.m. Feb. 27 at a business in the 1500 block of Douglas Road. Police said more than $13,000 was reported missing from the firm’s expected 2022 deposits. Police said they are investigating.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 8 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 15000 block of Harvey Road. Police said a parked car was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11:25 p.m. Feb. 25 on Bluegrass Parkway at Cardinal Avenue. Police said a pedestrian was injured when struck by a vehicle.

Property damage report taken

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at a residence in the 700 block of Oxbow Avenue. Police said someone tossed a rock through a window.

Object reported tossed from car

Oswego police are investigating a report of a battery that occurred at 2:04 p.m. Feb. 26 on Chicago Road at Madison Street. Police said someone reported that an object was thrown at them from a passing car.

Domestic report

Oswego police took a report of an alleged domestic battery at 12:25 a.m. Feb. 26 in the 0-99 block of Brock Way. Police said no arrests were made.

Retail theft under investigation

Oswego police have identified two suspects and are investigating a retail theft that occurred at 7:23 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Walgreens store in the 3400 block of Orchard Road in the village.

Battery under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of an aggravated battery that occurred at 7:02 p.m. Feb. 24 at a fitness center in the 200 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard.

Aggravated DUI among charges

Oswego police arrested Samuel D. Johnson, 42, of Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:26 p.m. Feb. 25 on Douglas Road at Route 34. Police said Johnson was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and possession of cannabis in an unapproved container. Johnson was booked at the police station and then transported to the county jail in Yorkville for a bond call.

Battery arrest

Oswego police arrested Caiyana Brown, 19, of Aurora, on a charge of battery at 9:14 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Kendall 11 theater on Fifth Street. Police said Brown was booked at the police station and then released.

Theft under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a retail theft report they took at 1:22 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 400 block of Chicago Road. Police said merchandise with a total value of $136 was taken in four incidents.

Forgery reported

Oswego police took a report of a forgery at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 600 block of Belmont Avenue. The victim’s signature was used on two occasions without the victim’s permission, police said.

Theft suspect held on warrants

Oswego police arrested Essence W. Frye, 24, of the 300 block of Bluegrass Parkway, Oswego, at 6:02 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Walmart store in the 2300 block of Route 34 on charges of retail theft and obstructing ID. Police said Frye also was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Frye was booked at the police station on the retail theft and obstructing ID charges and then transferred to the county jail on the outstanding warrants.