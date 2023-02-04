Yorkville Knights host free-throw contest in Plano

The Yorkville Knights of Columbus God’s Divine Mercy Council 14463 held its annual free throw championship on Jan. 21 at the new gym at St. Mary School in Plano.

More than 20 participants and their parents attended the contest. Boys and girls from all over Kendall County showed off their shooting skills.

The winners in each age group received a framed CHAMPION certificate, a Knights of Columbus Champion patch and a $25 gift card to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The District Competition will be Saturday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary School’s gym, with registration starting at 1 p.m. Winners from St. Ann in Oswego, Holy Family in Shorewood, St. Patrick in Yorkville and St. Francis Xavier in Joliet will compete in their respective age groups. The winners will progress to the Regional Competition.

The Knights of Columbus are proud to host this fun event for children in our community.