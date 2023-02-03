Plano police reports / Feb. 2, 2023

Information in the Feb. 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Reckless driving report leads to arrest

Plano police arrested a male juvenile at 9:58 p.m. Jan. 25 while responding to a report of a reckless driver in the area of Route 34 and Eldamain Road. Police said the juvenile was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and no valid driver’s license. The juvenile posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Man charged with DUI

Santiago Jacobo, 50, of the 3400 block of Harris Lane in Plano, was charged with two counts of aggravated drunken driving, driving while license revoked and fleeing and eluding police at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 27. Police said they were advised of a vehicle on Eldamain Road that was driving into the oncoming lane of traffic. After police attempted to stop the vehicle it came to a halt in the 3400 block of Harris Drive. Jacobo was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville.

Traffic stop nets charges

Jose A. Medina, 25, of the 100 block of Church Street in Plano, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 1500 block of West Route 34 on warrants from Kendall and Will counties for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license suspended. Police also charged Medina with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended for no insurance.