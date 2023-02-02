Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Feb. 2, 2023

Information in the Feb. 2, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

110 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Serafin Rangel, 40, of the 900 block of West Jones Street, Plano, for speeding 110 mph in a 55 mph zone after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:49 a.m. Jan. 24 in the area of Galena Road and North Bridge Street in Bristol. Rangel was released with a notice to appear in court.

Hit-and-run crash under investigation

Sheriff deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in an injury that occurred at 4:44 p.m. Jan. 24 at the intersection of Wolf’s Crossing and Douglas roads in Oswego Township.

Property damage report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property they took at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 1200 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

License citation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Zachery H. Keas, 25, of the 0-99 block of Whitney Way, Boulder Hill, with driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. Jan. 25 in the area of Fernwood Road and Pendleton Drive in Boulder Hill. Keas was released with a notice to appear in court.

Fraud reported

Deputies responded at 12:58 p.m. Jan. 25 to the 100 block of South Union Street in Newark for a report of credit card fraud. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft reported

Deputies responded at 4:17 p.m. Jan. 25 to the 9400 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township for a report of a theft. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery is charged

Keenan Ness, 21, of the 6200 block of Savanna Court in Kendall Township, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence at 12:28 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 6200 block of Savanna Court in Kendall Township. Ness was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for processing.

Burglary reported

Deputies responded at 6:26 a.m. Jan. 26 to the 3000 block of Cook Road in Little Rock Township for a report of a burglary. The investigation is ongoing.

Deceptive practices reported

Deputies responded at 1:56 p.m. Jan. 26 to the 800 block of John Street in Bristol Township for a report of deceptive practices. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery reported

Deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 27 to the 0-99 block of Paddock Street in Oswego Township for a report of a domestic battery. The investigation is ongoing.

Arrest on in-state warrant

Deputies were assisting the Oswego Fire Department in the 6000 block of Dover Court, Oswego, when at 8:46 p.m. Jan. 27 they made contact with Carl H. Witt III, 27, of the 6000 block of Dover Court in Oswego, who was wanted on a Bureau County warrant on a charge of battery. Witt was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Incident leads to numerous charges

Deputies responded at 12:48 a.m. Jan. 28 to the area of Orchard Road and Caterpillar Drive in Oswego Township for a report of a property damage accident. During the investigation, contact was made with Felipe Galindo, 24, of the 0-99 block of North Ohio Street in Aurora, who was found to have an active Aurora Police Department warrant for a charge of attempted aggravated assault. He also was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speeding 35 mph over the speed limit, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and endangering the life of a child.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing. Also during the investigation, contact was made with a 15-year-old juvenile who was charged with obstructing a peace officer and consumption of alcohol by a minor. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

Theft reported

Deputies responded at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 28 to the 0-99 block of Charity Lane in Bristol Township for a report of a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Stalking reported

Deputies responded to a report of stalking at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 0-99 block of Hampton Road in Oswego Township. The incident is under investigation.

Possession of a controlled substance

David L. Williams Jr., 18, of the 0-99 block of Sonora Drive in Montgomery, was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 1:53 a.m. Jan. 29 after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ogden and Graham avenues in Oswego Township for an equipment violation. Williams was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Drunken driving charged

Gildardo Badillo-Gonzalez, 28, of the 9000 block of East Veterans Parkway in Yorkville, was charged with drunken driving at 2:39 a.m. Jan. 29 after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 9000 block of East Veterans Parkway in Bristol Township for an equipment violation. He was transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.

Warrant arrest

Kathryn E. Sanchez, 42, of the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Yorkville, was arrested on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 29. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Somonauk Street near Tower Lane in Bristol Township for an equipment violation. Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County jail for processing.