Waubonsee accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumnus, Distinguished Contributor

Nominations are currently being accepted for Waubonsee Community College’s 2023 Distinguished Alumnus and Distinguished Contributor Awards. Nominations must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Waubonsee Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to outstanding graduates of Waubonsee Community College in recognition of their unselfish and continued support of the college. The nominees are to have completed an associate degree at Waubonsee; have documented evidence of a distinguished record in their chosen profession and/or occupation; have documented evidence of contribution and service to their community; and have demonstrated a lifelong interest in education. The nominee cannot be a current employee of Waubonsee.

The Waubonsee Distinguished Contributor Award is presented to individuals, groups or organizations who have made outstanding contributions or given exemplary support to the college. The award will be given to a nominee who has supported an area of the general operation of the college in either a personal or professional capacity that has contributed to the overall growth and expansion of the college’s mission. Nominees are to have enhanced a program, the operation of, and/or the future development of the college in a way that went beyond the ordinary. Nominees should also be recognized by the college staff, community residents and officials, or the college’s leaders as having made an extraordinary commitment to promoting the college and its mission. The nominee cannot be a current employee of Waubonsee.

Nominations can be submitted online at waubonsee.edu/distinguished. For questions or additional information, contact Kim Caponi, director of Presidential Communications and Operations, at kcaponi@waubonsee.edu.