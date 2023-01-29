Sandwich library patrons now have access to BookBrowse.com

Patrons of Sandwich Public Library District now have free access to BookBrowse.com, a leading book recommendation and review website.

With BookBrowse, SPLD patrons can access content from anywhere and at any time, including premium content, by using their SPLD library card number.

A few highlights of what BookBrowse has to offer:

● Previews of new and notable books publishing soon.

● Handpicked “If you liked this, try these” recommendations for more than 4,000 books and 3,000 authors

● Fun quizzes, book news, polls, author interviews and book giveaways.

● In-depth reviews that focus on the characters, themes, writing style and the overall experience of reading the book, so readers can decide if it’s going to be right for them.

All books are linked directly to SPLD’s catalog.

For information, visit sandwichpld.org or call the library at 815-786-8308.