Yorkville police reports / Jan. 26, 2023

Information in the Jan. 26, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft of currency

Police are investigating the theft of $105 in U.S. currency that was reported at 9:50 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of North Bridge Street (Route 47). Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340.

Driving while license suspended

Lizbeth Perez, 27, of the 500 block of Burning Bush Drive in Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 13 at the intersection of Route 71 and Wing Road. Police stopped Perez’ vehicle for an expired vehicle registration. She was cited and released with a notice to appear in court.

Woman charged in collision

Linda Long, 62, of the 600 block of East Fourth Street in Sandwich, was charged with failure to yield at an intersection in connection with a vehicle collision at 5:08 p.m. Jan. 13 at the intersection of West Main and Church streets. There were no injuries.

Equipment violation leads to charges

Alejandro Hererra, 23, of the 1100 block of White Avenue in Aurora, was charged with no valid driver’s license and improper lighting at 6:55 p.m. Jan. 13 at the intersection of Route 34 and East Countryside Parkway. Police said Hererra’s vehicle was stopped because it had only one operational headlight. He was cited and released.

Juvenile racks up charges

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with no valid driver’s license, speeding, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and a curfew violation at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 14 at the intersection of Route 34 and McHugh Road. Police said the vehicle the teen was driving was stopped for speeding and it was determined the youth had never been issued a driver’s license. The teen was released to their parents.

Driving while license suspended

Takia L. Matthews, 32, of the 1900 block of Waverly Way in Boulder Hill, was charged with driving while license suspended and speeding at 2:49 a.m. Jan. 14 at the intersection of Galena Road and Rosenwinkel Street.

Man charged with violating order of protection

Dylan Baker, 25, of the 160 block of Bertram Drive in Yorkville, was charged with violating an order of protection at 3:19 a.m. Jan. 14 at a residence in the 120 block of Bertram Drive. Police said Baker walked into the victim’s residence while intoxicated. He was taken into custody.

Man charged with DUI

Raymond Velazquez, 48, of the 2600 block of Fairfax Way, Yorkville, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 14 at the intersection of Route 47 and Somonauk Street.

Traffic charges

Miranda Sosa, 27, of the 2900 block of Jacob Avenue in Montgomery, was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding at 1:14 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 130 block of East Veterans Parkway (Route 34). Sosa was cited and released. A passenger with a valid driver’s license drove the vehicle away.

Retail theft reported

Police were called to investigate the theft of $1,000 in merchandise at 10:26 a.m. Jan. 18 at a retail store in the 1700 block of Marketview Drive.